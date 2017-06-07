Warwick Police seach for Cumberland Farms robbery suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police are searching for a male suspect who robbed a Cumberland Farms on Warwick Ave early Wednesday morning.

Video surveillance captured the man entering the store just before 12:30 a.m. He then displayed a silver handgun and demanded cash, and exited the store with an unknown amount of money.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, medium build with blue eyes, and wearing a black hoodie and light colored sweat pants.

The robbery was one of three being reported overnight. Cranston police say they are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Cranston Street last night. Providence police confirm they are looking into an attempted armed robbery at an Allens Avenue restaurant.

Right now, it’s not clear if the 3 robberies are connected.

Tune into Eyewitness News this morning as we give you the latest details.