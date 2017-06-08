Allstate puts the breaks on distracted driving

Jack Tavares, Allstate Agency Owner, joined to to describe and demo. the Reality Rides Simulator.

Allstate’s fifth annual Reality Rides simulator tour will make a stop at the Pawtucket Red Sox game on Friday, June 9th to drive home dangers of distracted driving in Providence. The Reality Rides simulator is traveling across the U.S. and Canada to demonstrate the importance of avoiding distractions behind the wheel. The tour’s message is especially important, as safety experts report that more than half of all crashes are caused by phone-related distractions.