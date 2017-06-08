DMV expects long lines leading up to computer upgrade

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Next month, Rhode Island will flip the switch on a DMV computer upgrade that’s been years in the making and now officials are warning it could get worse before it gets better.

State officials expect lines at Department of Motor Vehicle branches to remain long through the launch of the computer system – which is scheduled July 5.

“Right now, we feel cautiously optimistic that there aren’t any roadblocks. But, we have 27 days more to see if that remains the case,” said Robert S. Hull, Department of Revenue director.

