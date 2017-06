WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) – One woman has been taken to the hospital after an overnight fire in Westerly.

The fire department responded to the home on East Ave just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the woman was burned after her chair caught fire. The state fire marshal is still investigating the exact cause.

The woman was taken to Westerly Hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.