You know him as one half of “Paul and Al” on 94 HJY but did you know he’s also a master gardener?

Al Matthews joined us on The Rhode Show this morning to talk about “Gardening with the Masters”

It’s your chance to peek inside 26 private gardens scattered throughout Rhode Island.

You can join the URI Master Gardener Program for the 8th Gardening with the Masters Tour, which showcases the private gardens of select URI Master Gardener volunteers.

The event runs Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th from 10am – 4pm.

Guidebooks can be purchased for $20.00 and serve as your ticket for both days of the tour.