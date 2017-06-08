In the Kitchen: Orecchiette con Cavolfiore e Salsiccia

In the kitchen, presented by Crave RI, Chef John Granta from Johnny Granata’s Restaurant and Bar is here making Orecchiette con Cavolfiore e Salsiccia, which is pasta with cauliflower and sausage. He’s joined by TV maitre d’ Joe Zito.
Ingredients:
- ¾ lb. hot Italian sausage (removed from casing)
- 1 lg. head of cauliflower (cut into small florets)
- 3 cloves garlic chopped
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 lb. orecchiette pasta or any small tubular pasta
- 1 cup Pecorino Romano grated
- ½ cup chopped parsley
- Salt
- Black Pepper
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook cauliflower for 3 to 5 minutes.
- Remove with slotted spoon to a bowl while keeping the liquid boiling.
- After cauliflower is removed, cook pasta in the same water until al dente.
- In a large sauté pan, cook sausage in olive oil on medium heat until it starts to brown slightly.
- Add garlic then cauliflower. At this point add pasta and about 4 or 5 tablespoons of pasta water. Adjust salt.
- Add cheese, parsley and a good amount of cracked black pepper.
- Toss together and serve.