Increased security at Dunkin Donuts Center concert

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island’s first concert since the Manchester bombing saw an increase in security measures.

More than 9,000 people attended the Chainsmokers concert at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Wednesday night.

“We’ve done bomb sweeps, we’re certainly having everybody pass through metal detectors, checking bags,” said Larry Lepore, general manager of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.”You learn every time something else happens and we learned that we do a great job securing the facility but it’s also outside the facility so there are both undercover patrols and uniformed patrols patrolling the perimeter of the building.”

Increased security included the presence of Providence Police, as well as checking trash cans and emptying them frequently.

While some concertgoers expressed concerns over safety, many purchased their tickets months before and showed excitement for the show.

“Very excited for the concert but at the same time because it was so recent it’s something that you have to keep in mind, be aware of who you’re standing next to,” said Meg Bradbury, a concert attendee.

Others said that while they were nervous, they would not let fear prevent them from attending.

There were no specific threats made before the concert, so all added security measures were simply a precaution.