NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man has died following a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown.

North Kingstown Police say the crash happened on Stony Lane around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

We’re told Harry Whitford, 66, of Exeter was killed.

Police say Whitford lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved.

Whitford was treated at the scene and taken to Kent County Hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.