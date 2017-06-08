Navy sailor from Lincoln missing at sea

(WPRI/AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor from Rhode Island remained missing Thursday, two days after he was reported overboard from a vessel off the coast of North Carolina.

Christopher Clavin of Lincoln was reported overboard Tuesday from the USS Normandy, a guided-missile cruiser based in Norfolk, Virginia. Clavin’s family confirmed Thursday morning that he was missing, but did not comment further.

Clavin’s mother had told the Providence Journal the 23-year-old entered the Navy right after graduating Lincoln High School.

The Navy and Coast Guard launched a search as soon as Clavin was reported overboard, Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki said.