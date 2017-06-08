Patriots receiver Danny Amendola throws out first pitch at PawSox game

Pawtucket, RI (WPRI) – Patriots receiver Danny Amendola is used to catching balls but on Thursday night he was throwing one as part of the PawSox pregame festivities. Amendola threw out the first pitch and mingled with fans and signed autographs.
