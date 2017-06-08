Police: Pellet lodged in victim’s eye during Coventry assault

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say several shots from a pellet gun caused serious injuries to the victim of an assault in Coventry Wednesday.

David Eccleston, 22, of West Warwick, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and other charges after police say a verbal argument turned violent. Officers say they gathered evidence to identify Eccleston as the suspect before apprehending him in West Warwick.

According to police, several shots were fired into the victim’s eye and neck, which officers say caused serious injuries. One of the pellets became lodged in the victim’s eye, according to police.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. There is no additional word on his condition at this time.

Eccleston was expected to face a judge Thursday.