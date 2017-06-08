Pollen makes for rough allergy season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Changing weather and changing seasons are causing an already tough season for allergy sufferers, to get even worse.

Doctor Alan Gaines from the Allergy and Asthma Centers of Rhode Island says the recent rainy weather has kept pollen in check, until now.

“This is probably one of the worst weekends of the spring time season coming.”

In addition to the overall drier weather pattern allowing the pollen counts to rise, we are also caught in an overlap of two seasons. Tree season is not over yet and grass season is also starting to peak.

Dr. Gaines recommends nasal steroid sprays instead of decongestant sprays, which can be addicting.

It’s critical to take the medications before you do any anything outdoors that could trigger symptoms, like sneezing, itchy eyes and congestion.

Gaines says if you’ve been using the medications for a week or two, and are not seeing improvement, it is time to go see the doctor.

