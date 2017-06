CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – With no Grand Prize Winner after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has increased to $435 million.

However, one ticket sold in Rhode Island is worth $1 million, after matching 5 of the 6 Powerball numbers.

It is not yet known who the winner is or where the winning ticket was sold.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s $375 million drawing were: 5, 21, 57, 66 and 69, with 13 as the Powerball.