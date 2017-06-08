Prosecution rests case in Michelle Carter trial

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — After a few hours of testimony Thursday morning, the prosecution in the Michelle Carter trial rested its case.

Before resting, prosecutors called to the state a state trooper, who testified about Conrad Roy III’s cell phone records which he said show a 42-minute call with the defendant.

Carter is charged with manslaughter in Roy’s 2014 death. Roy, 18, died of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup in a Fairhaven parking lot. Prosecutors maintain Carter pressured him into following through with a plan to take his own life.

Also on the stand Thursday, the medical examiner – who testified it took about 20 minutes for Roy to died from carbon monoxide poisoning. She also said Roy’s death was suicide.

The defense pointed out the medical examiner could have checked the box of homicide, but did not.