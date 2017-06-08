Providence launches new city website

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence launched a revamped city website Thursday aimed at improving access to city services and information.

The Elorza administration says the updated providenceri.gov is data-driven and more user-friendly than the previous website. The homepage now includes a large “I Want To” button aimed at helping residents, business owners and visitors find the information they are looking for more quickly and easily.

“We took some time to review what people actually went to our website for, what they were using it for, and what kind of business transactions were happening on our website,” explains Director of Communications Emily Crowell. “We kept all of that in mind as we designed the new website.”

The new website is also mobile-friendly. New features include instant access to information and data from public meetings, as well as a listing of events happening in Providence.

“There’s a new events calendar as well that the city will be aggregating all of the city’s events right there so you can go on and find out what’s happening in your neighborhood at different venues and within different departments.”

Crowell tells Eyewitness News that improving the city’s website was a priority of Mayor Jorge Elorza when he took office in 2015.