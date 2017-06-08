Providence restaurant plans to re-open Friday following fire

Related Coverage Good Samaritan treated for smoke inhalation after Providence restaurant fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wes’ Rib House plans to reopen Friday after sustaining damage from Wednesday’s fire.

The Providence Fire Department said it took around 30 minutes to put out the two-alarm fire Wednesday. A good Samaritan who alerted workers to the fire was taken to the hospital after suffering smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were back on scene at the Dike Street restaurant Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire chief said the fire likely started in the kitchen shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday and made its way to the roof through a flue.