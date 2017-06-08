Rehoboth police nab suspected burglar during traffic stop

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A call for a suspicious vehicle ended with the arrest of a suspect in at least two home burglaries in Rehoboth.

Rehoboth police said officers responded to a home on Bay State Road to investigate a suspicious vehicle Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. They said a man was spotted leaving the home and loading items into the vehicle’s trunk.

Police stopped a vehicle matching the car’s description on Bay State Road. During their investigation, police said officers found numerous stolen items – which belonged to the home on Bay State Road and another home on Moulton Street.

Police said officers arrested Nathaniel Gibbs, 29, of New Bedford, and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny from a building, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and operation of a motor vehicle after license revoked.

Police said Gibbs also had several outstanding warrants in Massachusetts and was also wanted as a fugitive from justice in Rhode Island.