RI lawmakers eye faster process for Memorial Hospital takeover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State lawmakers are considering a bill that would speed up the process for regulatory review of hospital mergers in Rhode Island, potentially easing the path for Landmark Medical Center’s owner to take over Memorial Hospital.

The bill – introduced this week in the Senate by Sen. Elizabeth Crowley and in the House by Rep. David Coughlin, both Blackstone Valley Democrats – “would streamline the procedure for the approval of mergers of nonprofit hospitals” under the Hospital Conversions Act, according to an official summary.

The Hospital Conversions Act, or HCA, was originally enacted in 1997 and sets out a stringent process for changes of ownership at hospitals. Supporters have said the tough rules are necessary for such important facilities, but health industry leaders have sometimes suggested the process is too slow and cumbersome.

A separate summary accompanying Coughlin’s version of the bill says it would exempt from review “any hospital which had a previously approved conversion and where the acquiree operates a hospital or hospital system determined to still be distressed.” That language appears to cover Memorial, which has been owned by Care New England since 2013 but is now set to be acquired by Landmark owner Prime HealthCare after years of losses.

The Senate Health & Human Services Committee is scheduled to take up the bill on Thursday afternoon. Its chairman, Sen. Josh Miller, suggested the legislation has been narrowly tailored with an eye on ensuring the success of Memorial’s transfer to Prime.

“It’s an important transaction that we want the HCA to accommodate if it can, without permanently diminishing the impact of a good HCA,” Miller said in a brief interview. Further changes to the bill language are still possible, he said.

A spokesman for Care New England declined to comment. The company announced the Memorial transaction on April 19, the same day it said the rest of its hospitals would be acquired by Partners HealthCare, the largest hospital group in Massachusetts. Memorial lost $32 million last year.

The House has not yet scheduled a hearing on the bill.

