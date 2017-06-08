Suspect steals painkillers in pharmacy holdup

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police are looking for a man they said robbed a pharmacy of a “large amount” of painkillers early Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect walked into the CVS on Granite Street shortly after midnight, went to the pharmacist, and threatened to hurt her unless she handed over their supply of the painkiller OxyCodone. The pharmacist handed over the drug, and the suspect ran out the door.

Police said the robber did not mention or show a weapon. The pharmacist and the supervisor were not hurt.