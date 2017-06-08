Taunton break-in suspects caught in the act

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Two suspects are facing charges after being caught in the middle of a break-in at a Taunton residence on Friday.

Steven Ferreira, 40, and Heather Cornell, 30, were drinking wine they had found inside the home when one of the residents returned. Both have been charged with felony breaking and entering.

Police report that a Star of David was found spray-painted on a wall with the number 666, as well as an expletive written on a basement wall.

One resident initially thought the landlord had sent them to do work in the apartment.

The building, a former Catholic church rectory, is used by Coyle and Cassidy Catholic schools in Taunton as housing for their newest teachers.

The teachers, all in their early 20s and 30s, were reportedly shaken by the incident but were otherwise unharmed.