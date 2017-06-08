Twin River Casino workers to walk out on 2-day strike

Related Coverage Twin River employees authorize strike

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Over 300 Twin River workers will walk off the job for a two-day strike beginning Friday at 4 a.m.

Casino food and beverage workers who are members of the UNITE HERE local 26 union voted overwhelmingly Thursday to authorize the strike.

Many workers say they are fighting for improvements to their health insurance, which they claim was dramatically cut on January 1, despite years of growing casino revenue.

Workers are also demanding that family healthcare be made more affordable along with reasonable raises.