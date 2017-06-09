Active search underway for missing Berkley man

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) — The Berkeley Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 48-year-old man.

Donald Flint suffers from developmental disabilities and has been missing since Wednesday evening. Authorities fear that his health and safety is in danger.

Flint is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-10, with fine grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley.

The search is still very active as police and fire rescuers including the SEMLEC Search and Rescue Unit, Berkley Police, and Massachusetts State Police continue to search for Flint.

If anyone has seen Flint or has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Berkley Police Department at 508-822-7040.