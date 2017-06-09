Feds make huge seizure of fentanyl ‘precursor drug’ in Mass.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) – Federal agents seized an enormous amount of a drug that could have been used to make almost half a billion dollars of fentanyl, federal authorities said Friday.

The United States Attorney’s office in Massachusetts said Friday that the seizure was made at a storage facility in Northborough, Massachusetts, on May 25.

Agents working with Worcester, Northborough and Westborough police officers made the seizure, securing 50 kilograms of what they believe is N-Pehnethyl-4-piperidinone, known as NPP. NPP is “commonly used for the illicit manufacture of fentanyl,” Acting U.S. District Attorney William Weinreb said in a news release.

The drugs could be used to create 19 million fentanyl tablets with a street value of approximately $570 million, Weinreb said. It is believed to be the biggest “precursor drug” seizure in New England in years.

No other details about the seizure or the investigation that led up to it were immediately available.