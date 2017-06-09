Group of 40 will split $1M RI PowerBall ticket

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Forty lucky people will split a $1 million PowerBall prize after a winning ticket was sold in Pawtucket, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

The ticket, which was sold at Darlington Liquors on Armistice Blvd., matched all five numbers but did not hit the PowerBall number.

A spokesperson for the lottery said two people stepped forward to claim the $1 million prize, but they will reportedly share the winnings with a group of 40 people. Each member of the “Taco 42” group will take home around $16,000 each.

“It was beautiful. There was such a camaraderie. There was lots of hugs and kisses,” said one of the winners.

With no Grand Prize Winner after Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has increased to $435 million. It will be the 20th drawing since the last Powerball jackpot was hit on April 1.