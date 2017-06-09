In the Kitchen: Lobster Roll with Homemade Coleslaw

In the kitchen presented by Crave RI, Chef Mike McGovern from Red Stripe joins us making Lobster Roll with young greens and homemade coleslaw.

Ingredients:

  • Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat
  • Mayonnaise
  • Lemon Juice
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Brioche Hot Dog Roll, buttered
  • For the Salad – Mesclun Greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baby red raddish & house made Shallot Dijon Vinaigrette
  • For the Slaw – Cabbage (red & green), carrots & house made slaw dressing

Directions:

  1. Break down a lobster
  2. Boil salted water with bay leaves
  3. Steam lobster for 12 min
  4. Put lobster in an ice bath
  5. Break down the lobster and reserve meat
  6. Add Brunoise celery, mix with mayo, lemon juice, salt & pepper
  7. Butter Brioche roll & grill on a flattop or sauté pan
  8. Add lettuce to the bun and fill with ½ lb of lobster salad
  9. Serve with slaw and young greens