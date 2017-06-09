In the Kitchen: Lobster Roll with Homemade Coleslaw

In the kitchen presented by Crave RI, Chef Mike McGovern from Red Stripe joins us making Lobster Roll with young greens and homemade coleslaw.
- Claw & Knuckle Lobster Meat
- Mayonnaise
- Lemon Juice
- Salt & Pepper
- Brioche Hot Dog Roll, buttered
- For the Salad – Mesclun Greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baby red raddish & house made Shallot Dijon Vinaigrette
- For the Slaw – Cabbage (red & green), carrots & house made slaw dressing
Directions:
- Break down a lobster
- Boil salted water with bay leaves
- Steam lobster for 12 min
- Put lobster in an ice bath
- Break down the lobster and reserve meat
- Add Brunoise celery, mix with mayo, lemon juice, salt & pepper
- Butter Brioche roll & grill on a flattop or sauté pan
- Add lettuce to the bun and fill with ½ lb of lobster salad
- Serve with slaw and young greens