WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A lemonade truck has apparently driven over a seawall at Oakland Beach in Warwick.

Warwick police said they are on scene and are investigating, but did not have many details yet. It happened shortly after 2 p.m.

Photos sent in by witnesses at the scene show the New England Lemonade truck with its rear tires still on the seawall and nose in the ground on the beach.

At this point it’s not clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.