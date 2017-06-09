Man struck by car in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI – An elderly man has been hospitalized with head injuries after he was struck by a car Thursday night.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Davey told Eyewitness News that the 76-year-old victim was struck at about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Spring Avenue and and Colton Drive.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital; police did not have any updates regarding his condition Friday.

Davey said there is no crosswalk in the area. The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is not facing any charges at this time.