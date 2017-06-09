Police: Middletown man with stolen revolver arrested near Motel 6

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Middletown man was arrested early morning after police say they discovered that Mello had an active arrest warrant against him.

Kyle Mello, 23, was arrested on multiple charges including unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle receiving stolen property, having an open container of alcohol and having an open container of marijuana, according to Seekonk police.

An officer said he saw Mello sitting in a car in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on Fall River Avenue. Police say the officer decided to check on Mello because many overdoses reportedly occur in cars. After learning of Mello’s identity, the officer discovered the active warrant for his arrest.

During a search of his vehicle, police say they found a stolen revolver that had been reported missing in Georgia.

Mello was processed at Seekonk Police Department and arraigned in Taunton District Court.