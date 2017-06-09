Packaging problem prompts birth control recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide recall of certain birth control pills.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. said one lot of Mibelas 24 Fe products were packaged improperly, so the first four days of tablets labeled as active pills are actually placebos. The packaging error could result in unintended pregnancies, according to the FDA.

The recall includes lot L600518, Exp 05/18 of the oral contraceptive. Lupin is notifying distributors and customers.

Consumers who have the recalled product should return it to the pharmacy and notify their doctor, according to the FDA.

Lupin can be reached at 1-800-399-2561, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.