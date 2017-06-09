Relay for Life coming to South County; Aquidneck

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Two towns in Rhode Island will be holding Relay for Life events this weekend.

The first, in Wakefield, will take place at Curtis Corner Middle School from 6 p.m. Friday evening until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Aquidneck Island’s event is at Gaudet Middle School from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Relay for Life is the main fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Events are organized globally throughout the year to raise funds. Groups form teams which walk a track for the entire duration of the event. The teams camp out and take turns walking around a track to raise money for the American Cancer Society, and also to honor cancer survivors and to remember loved ones lost.

Relay for Life was created in 1986 by the American Cancer Society and for the past 25 years it has spread to more than 5,200 communities and 20 countries. Every year, around $400 million that is raised in the events is put towards research for every type of cancer.

