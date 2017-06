This morning on The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was Nick G from Hot 106, Christina Robbio and Ed Brady

Topics:

–A pet dog is not only good company; it may also be good for your health.

A new study finds that older adults stay more active when they own dogs, walking an extra 22-minute a day.

–Do you have an alter ego?

–Sleeping with a stuffed animal can reduce stress.