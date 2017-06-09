Strangulation risk leads to safety gate recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than 25,000 safety gates are being recalled nationwide. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the gates could lead to strangulation or entrapment because a child’s neck can fit into the V-shaped opening at the top of the gate.

The recall includes Madison Mill 23 and Madison Mill 25 expandable safety gates.

The recalled products were sold from January 2013 through May 2017 for $20 to $35.

Consumers should stop using the safety gates immediately and contact Madison Mill for a refund. The company can be reached via email or by phone at 877-220-4705 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

No injuries related to the recalled safety gates have been reported.

The CPSC has also announced the recall of 16,000 swimming pool motors due to an electrical shock hazard.

The recall covers certain Emerson and EcoTech EZ variable speed swimming pool motors that may not be properly grounded, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motors and contact Nidec Motor Corp. to schedule a repair.

No incidents involving the recalled motors have been reported.