Tentative agreement reached in Twin River Strike



TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A tentative agreement has been reached in the strike at Twin River Casino.

The agreement was reached only a half hour into the strike.

Daniel Pond, a Twin River Employee said, “They called our bluff. They said we won’t strike and we jumped on the picket line and started picketing and they said shut it down immediately, we’ll give you everything.”

Many members don’t even know the full details of the agreement, but the union will be voting on the terms later this week.

Over 300 food and beverage employees walked out starting at 4 a.m. Friday after voting to authorize the strike on Wednesday.

Their disputes included the casino allegedly cutting health insurance benefits, as well as the push for a more livable wage.

“It’s been a long fight, it’s been really stressful. We’re just really glad it’s over. we’re really happy. We love our jobs and we just want to get back to work.” said Pond.