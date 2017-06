NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The 36th annual Great Chowder Cook-Off took place in Newport Saturday afternoon at Fort Adams.

This year’s event featured a new addition, a red chowder category.

The Bristol/Plymouth Regional Technical School in Taunton won the red chowder category.

In the white chowder category the winner was Open Season Catering out of Warwick.

In the seafood category Nancy’s Barn, all the way from Ireland, took home the win.

