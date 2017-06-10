Air quality alert issued for Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – An air quality alert has been issued for Sunday as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s.

The Department of Health issued the notice Saturday morning. The temperatures and expected favorable conditions for the formation of ground level ozone will result in poor air quality, particularly Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Poor air quality can cause respiratory problems, which are increased by exercise or heavy outdoor activity. The elderly and children are at particular risk.

State officials advised limiting outdoor exercise and strenuous activity, or schedule it for earlier in the morning before air quality declines.