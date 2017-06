EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Goddard Memorial State Park Beach is back open to swimming, according to state officials.

The beach was closed Friday after tests conducted by the Department of Health revealed high bacteria counts in the water. Officials indicated it was back open in a news release distributed Saturday morning.

The Department of Health maintains a list of current beach closures on its website; currently Third Beach and Peabody’s Beach, both in Middletown, are closed since May 31.