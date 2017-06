COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is in the hospital after an early morning car crash in Coventry Saturday.

The accident happened in the area of Blackrock Road around 4:15 a.m.

Investigators say a car hit a tree and the driver, who was unconscious, was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have not released that driver’s name, but they do tell us he’s 23 years old.