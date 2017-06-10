Search ends for USS Normandy sailor

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Navy and Coast Guard officials have called off the search for a sailor from Rhode Island who went overboard from the USS Normandy Tuesday afternoon.

The Navy said it happened during a training mission near Cherry Point, North Carolina, about 80 miles off shore.

Petty Officer Christopher Clavin has not been seen since.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our shipmate, Petty Officer Chris Clavin. He was an important part of the team and a friend to so many on board,” said Capt. Derek Trinque, commanding officer of USS Normandy. “We are not alone in our grief. Our hearts and thoughts are also with Chris’s mother, sister and his entire family.”

The Navy and Coast Guard team spent over 76 hours in a comprehensive search that covered roughly 6,300 square miles.

“I’m proud of the determined efforts of the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard search teams,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces. “Our thoughts are with our lost shipmate, his family, and the officers and crew of USS Normandy.”

The Normandy crew plans on conducting a memorial service for their lost shipmate.

The family is requesting privacy at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.