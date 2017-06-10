Search resumes for missing man in Berkley

BERKLEY, Mass. (WPRI) – Searchers have returned to Berkley Saturday as efforts to locate a missing developmentally disabled man continue.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Search and Rescue Team Tweeted Saturday that the search for 48 year-old Donald Flint was back underway again.

SEMLEC back in Berkley today with assistance from @MassStatePolice & @CentralMassSAR.Call 911 if have info on Donald https://t.co/51V0XZuRiT — SEMLEC Search&Rescue (@SEMLEC_SAR) June 10, 2017

Flint was last seen on Padelford Street in Berkley Wednesday evening and authorities fear that his health and safety are in danger.

He’s described as standing 5’10” tall and weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and very fine gray hair.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts should call the Berkley Police Department at 508-822-7040.