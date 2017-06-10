Spectators flock to Warwick for annual Gaspee Days Parade

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday marks the Pawtuxet Village’s 52nd annual Gaspee Days Parade, which kicks off on Narragansett Parkway in Warwick.

The parade commemorates the June 1772 burning of the British schooner H.M.S. Gaspee, which was the first act of the Revolutionary War.

Many people march in the parade to commemorate this day in history, and the victory it meant for Rhode Island patriots.

The parade begins 10 a.m. and many roads will not be open until 1 p.m.

If you plan to attend the parade, you can park at Pilgrim High School, the Pilgrim Senior Center, John Brown Francis Elementary School.

Parking is available at several lots located convenient to the Parade staging area.

The parade committee urges people to always remember that safety comes first.

Parade goers are not allowed to use silly string at the parade. In addition, firecrackers and sparklers are not allowed.

For more spectator tips, click here