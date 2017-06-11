East Prov. firefighters handle house fire Sunday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters had to contend with rising temperatures as they handled a house fire Sunday morning in East Providence.

The call came in at about 9:30 a.m. at a home on Waterman Avenue, and firefighters found fire in the rear of the single-family home. There was some concern that the fire would spread from an addition to the rest of the building, but firefighters got it out quickly.

Also on their minds – the temperatures. Firefighters told Eyewitness News that a second alarm was called primarily because of the heat and the possibility for exhaustion.

“The firefighters, they carry about 50-60 pounds of gear and they get pretty worn out very quickly at a fire with the heat index approaching the 90s,” Battalion Chief Glenn Quick said.

There were no injuries to either civilians or firefighters.

The Department of Health declared an air quality alert for Sunday, warning that strenuous outdoor activity could bring on respiratory problems because of ground-level air pollution.

Temperatures should reach the 90s for inland parts of the state by this afternoon, with high humidity. That trend could continue Monday and Tuesday.