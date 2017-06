WESTPORT, Mass (WPRI) – Beginning Sunday at 8 p.m., Exit 10 in Westport on I-195 West will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday for bridge deck repairs.

The bridge will close again on Monday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

A temporary detour will be put into place for drivers.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation asks those who plan to drive in affected areas to slow down, expect delays, and use caution while traveling through the area.