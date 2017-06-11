Providence man arrested after 60-mile police chase from N.H. into Mass.

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island man is under arrest after he allegedly fled from police who were trying to pull him over and leading them on a chase that crossed from New Hampshire into Massachusetts.

According to the New Hampshire State Police, troopers tried to stop a stolen Nissan sedan on I-89 in the town of Warner around 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Gregory Coffey of Providence, didn’t stop and fled onto I-93.

Police used spike strips near Exit 3 in Nashua, which damaged the car’s tires but didn’t stop it; police said Coffey got off the highway, driving on a rim, and continued on surface streets.

Another spike strip finally stopped the car just over the Chelmsford town line and Coffey was arrested. Coffey had traveled about 60 miles since police first tried to stop him.

State Police said that the Chelmsford Police Department is holding Coffey as a fugitive from justice, and that he has several criminal charges pending out of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.