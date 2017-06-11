Rhode Island residents turn out for third annual LUNG FORCE walk Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — the American Lung Association has announced that the third annual LUNG FORCE walk Providence raised nearly $90,000 in funds for research.

Saturday’s 3 mile walk was held at Roger Williams Park, and was launched by a short welcome program, honoring local LUNG FORCE heroes, survivors, advocates and families.

“LUNG FORCE events like the walk in Providence are being held around the country, because the American public is stepping up to make sure that lung cancer is a national public health priority,” said Jeff Seyler, CEO and President of the American Lung Association of the Northeast. “The families that walked with us today all represent our collective will to defeat this devastating disease and stop it from taking one more loved one. Every dollar raised today will help us save lives.”

The Providence Walk is part of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE movement, which is recognized nationwide and includes 43 walks in 28 states in 2017 alone.

The LUNG FORCE movement encompassed National Women’s Lung Health Week (May 7-13), during which local and national monuments and landmarks were lit up in turquoise the color of lung health – including Rhode Island’s Omni Group New Building, The IGT Building, Vets Memorial Auditorium, Providence City Hall, Sakonnet Bridge, Pawtucket Bridge, and the Rhode Island State House.

Today, lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer of women, killing almost twice as many women as any other cancer.

Early detection and treatment of lung cancer translates to higher survival rates, however only 18% of lung cancer cases among women are diagnosed early, when the disease is most treatable. Awareness of lung cancer and lung cancer screening options for those at high risk is critical for early detection.

The LUNG FORCE movement aims to encourage women to speak to their doctors early, because survival rates are five times higher when lung cancer is detected early.

Fewer than half of all women diagnosed with lung cancer survive one year after diagnosis, and yet, according to new research from the American Lung Association’s Women’s Lung Health Barometer, only 2 percent of women identify lung cancer as a cancer that is top-of-mind for them.

LUNG FORCE also works to educate the public on lung disease, early detection methods and general lung health. The movement aims to show that lung cancer does not discriminate and can affect

anyone.

The American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE campaign is presented nationally by CVS.