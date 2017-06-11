SUV driver charged after crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man has been charged after police say he crashed his SUV into a motorcycle, seriously injuring the driver.

Warwick Police say Brian Larkin, 48, of Natick Avenue struck the motorcycle around 10 p.m. Saturday on West Shore Road and then fled the scene.

The 33-year-old motorcycle driver was found in the road with what police termed “critical” injuries; he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police found Larkin and his SUV in a parking lot about a mile away on Warwick Avenue and arrested him without incident. Investigators said drugs were a factor in the crash.

Larkin was charged with Duty to Stop in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury and DUI Serious Bodily Injury Resulting.

He’s expected to be arraigned at Warwick Police Headquarters sometime Sunday.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying any witnesses in the crash.