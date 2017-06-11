U.S. Air Force Memorial ground breaking ceremony Sunday

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — A ground breaking ceremony that marks the beginning of construction of the United States Air Force Memorial in Exeter will take place Sunday afternoon at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery.

It’s set to start at 1:30.

The RI Air Force Veterans Memorial is a joint project of the RI Regional Squadron, Sampson Air Force Base Veterans Association, Inc., and the Rhode Island Chapter, Air Force Association.

The project’s mission is to honor all Rhode Island Air Force and Army Air Corps veterans.

There are memorials for other military branches at the cemetery, but an Air Force memorial will not exist until the project is finished this fall.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the cemetery, on September 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM.

