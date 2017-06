WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A fire late Saturday night in Warwick is under investigation.

Firefighters said the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a building at 163 Cottage Street.

Neighbors who captured the fire on video said that they believed the home was abandoned.

Firefighters told Eyewitness News that there were no injuries and that as of Sunday morning, no cause had yet been determined.