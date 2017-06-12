Air Quality Alert in effect amid record-breaking temps

Related Coverage Summer Resources: Air Quality Alert

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is urging people to take it easy Monday as temperatures reach into the 90’s.

At about 3:15 p.m., the temperature in Providence hit 95 degrees, breaking the record for June 12.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 10 p.m. due to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone.

The higher ozone levels can cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain and shortness of breath. The symptoms can be more serious for children, the elderly, and anyone with underlying health issues such as asthma.

Health officials recommend limiting outdoor exercise and strenuous activity, and staying in an air-conditioned environment if possible.

The unhealthy ozone levels may continue into Tuesday, according to health officials. It’s expected to be hot and humid, and we may also see some scattered, potentially strong thunderstorms.

