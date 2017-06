REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Four people were transported to the hospital Monday after the fire suppression system went off at a Rehoboth gas station.

There was no fire at the Cumberland Farms on Winthrop Street, according to fire officials. It’s unclear at this time what caused the safety system to discharge.

Messy day at this Cumberland Farms in Rehoboth. FD says no fire but all safety systems discharged. Four transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/INWTsIrlwu — Abbie Burke (@AbbieBurke21) June 12, 2017