Body washes up on Massachusetts shore in front of beachgoers

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A body that washed up on a Massachusetts shore in front of beachgoers has been identified as that of a man missing since his boat capsized last week.

The Essex County district attorney’s office says the body found on Salisbury Beach on Monday morning has been identified as 44-year-old Chhoeun Chhoun, of Lowell.

Authorities say Chhoun went missing last Tuesday after his boat capsized near the mouth of the Merrimack River. Emergency crews had searched for him.

